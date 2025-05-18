Freeman went 4-for-5 with two runs scored in Saturday's 11-9 loss to the Angels.

Freeman has a pair of four-hit efforts over his last six games. He's batting .441 (26-for-59) over 15 contests in May, adding eight extra-base hits and 17 RBI. The first baseman's .375 batting average ranks second to only Aaron Judge (.402) through Saturday's action. Freeman has added a fantastic 1.115 OPS, nine home runs, 34 RBI, 26 runs scored and no stolen bases through 35 games as he continues to receive treatment on his surgically repaired right ankle. While that ongoing recovery will prevent him from making much of an impact with speed, he's more than made up for it with superb hitting.