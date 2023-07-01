Freeman went 1-for-4 with a double, two walks, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 9-3 win over the Royals.

Freeman's three trips on base Friday pushed him up to a .401 on-base percentage, one of eight players in the majors north of .400. The first baseman has gone 8-for-21 (.381) over his last five games while tallying six RBI in that span. He's batting .320 with a .944 OPS, 14 home runs, 53 RBI, 65 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, 28 doubles and a triple through 81 games this season, numbers likely good enough to put him in the NL MVP conversation.