Freeman went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 13-0 win over the Rockies.

Freeman had a single, a steal and a run in the first inning. He added a two-run double in the seventh to close out the scoring in the lopsided win. The first baseman has matched his stolen base total from last year (eight), and he's just two shy of his career-best mark from 2018 with over two months to go. He's gone 33-for-85 (.388) in July to lift his season slash line to .323/.401/.538 with 15 home runs, 65 RBI, 67 runs scored and 33 doubles in 98 contests.