Team Canada manager Ernie Witt said Tuesday that Freeman is being evaluated for hamstring tightness, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

And the Dodgers will certainly want to have a say in that evaluation. Freeman felt the hamstring tightness while taking a cut at a pitch in the third inning of Canada's eventual 5-2 win over Colombia on Tuesday afternoon in the World Baseball Classic. He is not expected to be in the lineup Wednesday against Mexico and could be done with the WBC entirely.