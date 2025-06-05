Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Getting Thursday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeman isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Freeman will take a seat for Thursday's series finale after going 4-for-12 with two RBI and a run scored through the first three games. He'll be replaced at first base by Enrique Hernandez, who will bat seventh against Mets starter David Peterson.
