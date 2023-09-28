Freeman went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Freeman put the game out of reach for the Dodgers in the eighth inning with a 412-foot, three-run shot to right field. It was his second homer in as many days following a 23-game stretch during which he went deep just once. Freeman's three RBI in the win pushed his total to 101 on the campaign, marking his second straight triple-digit RBI season and the fourth of his big-league career. He's also tallied a career-high 23 thefts while belting 28 long balls, scoring 128 runs and posting a standout .333/.412/.368 slash line over 713 plate appearances.