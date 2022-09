Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a loss to San Diego on Friday.

Freeman gave Los Angeles an early lead with a 446-foot solo homer to center field in the first inning. The long ball was his second during his current four-game hitting streak, during which the All-Star first baseman has gone 6-for-14 with five runs and six RBI. Freeman leads the majors in hits this season with 174, five ahead of teammate Trea Turner.