Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Baltimore on Friday.

Freeman was the only Dodger with multiple knocks on a day when the team's struggling offense managed just five hits in total. The All-Star first baseman also accounted for Los Angeles' only run with his solo blast in the sixth inning. Freeman hasn't been immune to the Dodgers' struggles, as he's batting just .225 over his past 40 at-bats. However, he's knocked three homers, driven in five runs and recorded a 5:3 BB:K over that span.