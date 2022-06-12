Freeman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to the Giants.
The Dodgers racked up 13 hits in the contest but had trouble putting runs on the board throughout. They trailed by two entering the ninth inning, and Freeman cut the deficit in half with his 403-foot solo shot leading off the frame. The long ball snapped a 14-game homerless streak for the veteran, who has slugged only five home runs through 59 games on the campaign -- well behind his 31-homer pace from last season.
