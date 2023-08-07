Freeman went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over San Diego.

Freeman belted a three-run homer in the second inning and later swiped second base after singling in the sixth. His terrific season has continued to get better recently; the veteran slugger has gone 15-for-29 (.517) with four steals and seven extra-base hits over his last seven games. On the year, Freeman owns a .339/.416/.595 slash line with 80 RBI, 97 runs scored and 65 extra-base hits.