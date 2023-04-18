Freeman went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in a loss to the Mets on Monday.

Freeman powered Los Angeles' offense one day after striking out four times against the Cubs. The star first baseman came into the contest on an uncharacteristic cold streak, as he was batting just .143 (4-for-28) with no extra-base hits and nine strikeouts over his previous seven games. Freeman emerged in a big way with a solo home run off David Peterson in the first inning and a game-tying two-run shot off Peterson in the fifth. He's slashing .328/.416/.522 through 77 plate appearances on the campaign, though he's knocked in just six runs including Monday's outburst.