Freeman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Freeman has been dialed in over the last nine games, going 16-for-39 (.410), but his first-inning blast Monday was his first homer since Aug. 6. The first baseman was not totally void of power in that 19-game stretch, racking up 10 doubles. He's slashing a magnificent .340/.415/.583 with 24 long balls, 87 RBI, 109 runs scored, 17 stolen bases, 50 doubles and two triples through 130 contests.