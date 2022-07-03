Freeman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Padres.

Freeman made a quick impact with the first of three first-inning homers for the Dodgers. That was ultimately all they needed in the win, though the first baseman walked and scored on a sacrifice fly in the seventh. He's been scorching lately, hitting safely in 15 of his last 16 games with eight multi-hit efforts in that span. For the season, Freeman owns a .307/.391/.502 slash line with 10 homers, 49 RBI, 52 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 25 doubles and two triples in 77 contests.