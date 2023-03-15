Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that he is not concerned about Freeman (hamstring) being ready for Opening Day, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Freeman tweaked his right hamstring during Canada's win over Colombia on Tuesday in the World Baseball Classic and he returned to Dodgers camp Wednesday for an evaluation by the team's medical staff. The injury is mild, per Roberts, and there are no further tests planned. The expectation is that the star first baseman will be able to get back into Cactus League play relatively soon -- possibly this coming weekend. He'll hit in the cage Thursday.