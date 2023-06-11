Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.
Freeman has now hit safely in six straight games, going 9-for-21 (.428) with three home runs in that span. The veteran first baseman has been on a tear for the better part of a month -- he's batting .405 with eight homers and 30 RBI in his last 29 games. Overall, Freeman is slashing .338/.413/.586 with 13 homers, 44 RBI, 57 runs scored and eight steals through 303 plate appearances this season.
