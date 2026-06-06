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Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Homers for lone run in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Freeman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 1-0 win over the Angels.

Freeman delivered a walk-off blast against Kirby Yates in the ninth inning in a game that was lacking in offense. Freeman has hit safely in nine of his last 11 contests, going 15-for-44 (.341) with four homers and 12 RBI in that span. On the year, the first baseman is batting .276 with an .838 OPS, 10 homers, 35 RBI, 32 runs scored, two stolen bases, 15 doubles and a triple over 61 games. His ratios have slipped a bit overall, but he's currently trending up.

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