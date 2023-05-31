Freeman went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Nationals.

Freeman's homer was his first in the last seven games. He's hit safely in 19 straight contests, going 35-for-77 (.455) with 18 extra-base hits in that span. The first baseman is playing even better than his usual high standard, and his weeks-long hot stretch has him up to a .344/.416/.589 slash line with 10 homers, 35 RBI, 47 runs scored and six stolen bases through 56 games overall.