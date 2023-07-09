Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Angels.
Freeman has hit safely in all but one of his last 13 games, going 19-for-55 (.345) in that span. He's homered in three straight contests, bringing his total to 17 on the year. The first baseman has added 61 RBI, 72 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, 31 doubles and a .320/.396/.556 slash line over 89 games as one of the Dodgers' most consistent hitters.
More News
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Fills stat sheet Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Gets aboard three times•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Notches 2,000th career hit•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Opens scoring in win•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Reaches 10 thefts•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Records ninth steal•