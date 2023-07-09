Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Angels.

Freeman has hit safely in all but one of his last 13 games, going 19-for-55 (.345) in that span. He's homered in three straight contests, bringing his total to 17 on the year. The first baseman has added 61 RBI, 72 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, 31 doubles and a .320/.396/.556 slash line over 89 games as one of the Dodgers' most consistent hitters.