Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Hoping to play Thursday

Freeman said that he is "just sore" after falling into the opposing dugout during the eighth inning of Wednesday's 4-2 win over Kansas City , David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Freeman added that he's hoping to play in Thursday's series opener against the Brewers.

In a scary incident, Freeman plunged into the dugout while tracking a pop-up into foul territory. Team trainer Thomas Albert said afterward that Freeman has a sore right hand, knee, foot and shoulder, but Freeman downplayed the injuries in his postgame interview as manager Dave Roberts breathed a sigh of relief. It sounds like the first baseman will lobby to play right away in Thursday's series opener at Dodger Stadium, though the team could err on the side of caution and give him a day off if there is any lingering soreness.