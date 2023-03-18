Freeman (hamstring) is starting at designated hitter and batting second Saturday against the White Sox, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Freeman will make his return to the lineup after exiting Tuesday's World Baseball Classic game for Team Canada with hamstring tightness. It's good to see that this injury wasn't a strain and Freeman should be a full-go for the start of the regular season.
