Freeman requires 90 minutes of treatment on his surgically repaired right ankle every day, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Freeman noted that the ankle is "not 100 percent" but is "good enough" to play on. The lingering ankle discomfort is likely the main reason Freeman has yet to steal a base in 2025 after averaging 15 steals over the previous three seasons. However, it has not affected Freeman at the plate, as he's sporting a robust .376/.437/.734 batting line with nine home runs and 33 RBI. Freeman has been told by doctors that he might have to do as much daily treatment on the ankle after the All-Star break.