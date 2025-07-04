Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Knocks in three in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeman went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.
Freeman opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning and plated the Dodgers' next two runs with another two-bagger in the third. This was Freeman's third multi-hit effort over his last four games. The first baseman is at a .312/.382/.507 slash line with 10 home runs, 47 RBI, 45 runs scored and no stolen bases over 75 games this season. He's also collected 23 doubles, which has him tied for third in the majors through Thursday's action.
More News
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Getting afternoon off•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Perfect at plate in loss•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Not starting Friday•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: In lineup despite quad issue•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Three-hit effort in win•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Getting Thursday off•