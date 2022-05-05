Freeman went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk, a run and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-1 victory against the Giants.

Freeman walked and scored in the fourth inning, and he plated two runs in the seventh with his first triple of the season. The star first baseman isn't hitting for his usual amount of power -- he has just three homers through 23 games -- but he is slashing a healthy .299/.386/.483 and has collected five doubles, a triple, 15 runs, 12 RBI and two stolen bases.