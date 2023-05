Freeman went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Monday's win over Atlanta.

Freeman gave the Dodgers a lead with his three-run shot in the fifth inning. The veteran slugger has been on fire over the last two weeks; he's gone 22-for-48 (.458) with 12 extra-base hits and 17 RBI in his last 12 games. During that span, Freeman has produced nine multi-hit games while boosting his season slash line to .328/.399/.569.