Freeman went 3-for-4 with three doubles and two runs scored in a 7-0 win over the Cubs during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

He also went 1-for-4 with a walk in the nightcap as the Dodgers completed the sweep. Freeman's power production is down a little from his usual standards as he has only three homers and 12 RBI through 25 games, but he's otherwise been exactly as advertised in his first season on the west coast with a .316/.400/.516 slash line.