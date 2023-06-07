Freeman went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

Freeman crushed a changeup from Luke Weaver and sent it over the wall in center to cap off a five-run fourth inning for the Dodgers. It was his fifth game this season with at least three RBI and his second grand slam of the year. The 33-year-old is as consistent as they come with his approach at the plate and is now slashing .329/.402/.565 with 11 homers, 39 RBI, 51 runs, eight steals and a 29:44 BB:K over 281 plate appearances. Freeman appears to be on track to surpass his home run (21), RBI (100) and steal (13) totals from a season ago.