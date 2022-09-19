Freeman went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Freeman stole second after he was intentionally walked in the 10th inning. It was his 12th theft of the year, extending a career high, and it was also his first steal since Aug. 31. The first baseman has gone 18-for-41 (.439) with four home runs, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored across his last 11 games. For the season, he's slashing .331/.405/.525 with 20 homers, 94 RBI, 106 runs scored and 45 doubles through 144 contests.