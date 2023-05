Freeman went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Brewers.

The first baseman opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a solo shot off Wade Miley before bringing home two more an inning later with a single. Freeman has had a productive start to May, batting .289 (11-for-39) through nine games with two of his six homers on the season, eight RBI and nine runs.