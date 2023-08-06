Freeman went 1-for-4 with one RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Padres.

Freeman didn't run much for the bulk of July, but he's now logged three steals over his last six games to get to 15 thefts on the year. He's hit .386 (44-for-114) since the start of July, even better than his .337 batting average for the season. The first baseman has added a 1.003 OPS, 22 home runs, 77 RBI, 95 runs scored, 40 doubles and two triples through 109 games.