Freeman took a significant step in his recovery from offseason ankle surgery Thursday, as he made his spring training debut and went 1-for-3. He plans to serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter again Saturday before serving as the first baseman Sunday. Freeman is expected to be ready for the team's opening series of the regular season on March 18 and 19, though he did acknowledge he'll need to wrap his ankle and isn't likely to feel fully healthy for the first half of the season.