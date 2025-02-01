Freeman (ankle) said Saturday that he has resumed swinging a bat but has yet to begin running this offseason, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Freeman added that he likely won't be ready for the start of Cactus League play, but he expects to be active for the Dodgers' two-game series against the Cubs in Tokyo. The 35-year-old first baseman underwent surgery to remove loose bodies in his right ankle in early December. He also reportedly tore ligaments in his ankle during the Dodgers' postseason run, but they healed before his procedure.