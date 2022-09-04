Freeman went 3-for-3 with a walk, three runs and an RBI in a 12-1 victory over San Diego on Saturday.

Freeman served as a table-setter from the three-spot, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances and scoring three times. Remarkably, this was the All-Star first baseman's 18th game of three or more hits this season and the eighth time he's reached base four times in a contest. Freeman leads the league with 168 hits and 43 doubles and ranks second in batting average at .326, behind Paul Goldschmidt's .331 mark.