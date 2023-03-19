Freeman is hitting second and playing first base Sunday in a Cactus League game against the Athletics.
A day after returning to the lineup as the designated hitter from hamstring tightness, Freeman is back in the field for the Dodgers on Sunday. The former MVP appears to be a full-go for the regular season, and should once again be a fantasy stalwart in 2023.
