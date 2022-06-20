Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Guardians.
Freeman's power has largely been absent this season, as this was his sixth homer of the year, though it was his second in his last seven games. The first baseman has made up for the lack of long balls partially with 22 doubles in 65 contests after hitting 25 two-baggers in 159 games last year. Overall, he's slashing a strong .291/.375/.457 with 35 RBI, 41 runs scored and six stolen bases while remaining a fixture in the Dodgers' strong lineup.