Freeman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Yankees.

After going hitless in consecutive games for just the second time all year May 23-24 versus the Mets, Freeman has bounced back in a big way with four multi-hit efforts over his last five contests. He is 10-for-20 (.500) with three RBI and three doubles in that span. The star first baseman is batting .368 with a 1.066 OPS while adding nine home runs, 16 doubles, 37 RBI, 31 runs scored and one triple over 46 contests this season.