Freeman went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-9 win over the Cubs.

Freeman provided key hits in the sixth and seventh innings, knocking a solo home run and an RBI single to account for the Dodgers' margin of victory. This was the first baseman's third four-hit game of the campaign, and it got his average back over .300 after it dipped below when he went 2-for-12 in his three previous contests. The 32-year-old is slashing .304/.381/.494 with 11 homers, 54 RBI, 55 runs scored, seven stolen bases and 27 doubles through 85 games.