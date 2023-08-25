Freeman 5-for-9 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI over both contests in Thursday's doubleheader sweep of the Guardians.

Freeman recorded three hits in the matinee, which was technically a continuation of Wednesday's suspended game. He added two more base knocks in the nightcap before being replaced in the field in the seventh frame with Los Angeles holding a comfortable lead. Freeman is up to 47 doubles on the campaign, matching the career high he set last season and leading the majors by a wide margin. Following an uncharacteristic rough patch during which the All-Star first baseman went 2-for-20 over a six-game stretch, Freeman has bounced back with a five-game hitting streak during which he is slashing .381/.381/.524 with three doubles, two RBI and a stolen base.