Freeman went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and four total RBI in an 8-4 victory versus the Padres on Saturday.

Freeman was a thorn in San Diego's side Saturday, reaching base four times and driving in half of Los Angeles' eight runs. He singled in the Dodgers' first run with a third-inning single, doubled home another run in the fifth and swatted a two-run homer in the seventh. This was Freeman's fifth four-hit game of the campaign, and he leads the majors with 51 multi-hit performances on the season. He also ranks first with 178 hits and 45 doubles while leading qualified hitters with a .330 batting average. For good measure, Freeman has racked up 19 homers, 90 RBI, 102 runs and 11 stolen bases.