Freeman went 3-for-5 with an RBI double in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rockies.

Freeman has notched nine multi-hit efforts in his last 17 games, including four contests with three or more knocks. His double Sunday provided the Dodgers with an insurance run in the seventh inning. The star first baseman is up to a .325/.402/.538 slash line with 15 home runs, 66 RBI, 70 runs scored, nine stolen bases, 35 doubles and two triples in 101 contests.