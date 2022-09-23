site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Rare day off Friday
By
RotoWire Staff


Freeman is not in Friday's lineup against the Cardinals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The star first baseman will get his first day off in over a week and just his second day off this month. Miguel Vargas is starting at first base and batting eighth.
