Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a 4-0 win against Arizona on Tuesday.

Freeman slugged one of Los Angeles' three homers in the contest, belting a 442-foot solo shot in the third inning. The long ball was his 20th of the campaign, giving him 20-plus homers in every season since 2016 aside from the shortened 2020 campaign. Freeman has been picking up his power of late, smashing four home runs over his past eight contests.