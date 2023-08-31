Freeman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Freeman's blast was his 25th of the season, making this the third time in six seasons he's reached that mark. Even by his lofty standards, the first baseman has had a good August, batting .375 with four homers, 16 doubles, 16 RBI, 22 runs scored and four stolen bases over 28 games. The impressive month has lifted his season slash line to .338/.413/.586 through 132 contests.