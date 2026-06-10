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Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Reaches 2,500 career hits

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Freeman went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 12-3 rout of the Pirates.

The veteran first baseman's RBI single in the seventh inning gave Freeman a big personal milestone, as it was his 2,500th career hit -- making him the only active major leaguer in that club. Freeman turns 37 in September, but he seems to have plenty left in the tank, slashing .284/.366/.481 through 64 games on the season with 10 homers, two steals, 35 runs and 36 RBI. Freeman's current contract runs through 2027, but a realistic shot at becoming the first player since Miguel Cabrera to reach 3,000 hits might encourage the future Hall of Famer to stick around.

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