Freeman went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs in Monday's 13-4 victory over Colorado.

Freeman was one of four Dodgers with multiple hits in the win, and he's racked up six base knocks over his past 10 at-bats. Freeman is hitting a robust .421 this season, though his fifth-inning double Monday is his only extra-base hit thus far. The star first baseman has also scored four runs over four games after tying for the NL lead with 117 runs scored last season.