Freeman went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs in Monday's 13-4 victory over Colorado.
Freeman was one of four Dodgers with multiple hits in the win, and he's racked up six base knocks over his past 10 at-bats. Freeman is hitting a robust .421 this season, though his fifth-inning double Monday is his only extra-base hit thus far. The star first baseman has also scored four runs over four games after tying for the NL lead with 117 runs scored last season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Playing first base Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Reaches three times in return•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Could return at DH on Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Hamstring injury mild•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Officially out of Canada lineup•