Freeman went 2-for-2 with a walk in Saturday's spring game against the White Sox.
Freeman was removed after three plate appearances, but that was to be expected. It was the first game back for the first baseman after he left Tuesday's World Baseball Classic game for Team Canada with tightness in his hamstring. There's no reason to think that Freeman won't be ready for the regular season, and his next step should be playing in the field sometime soon.
