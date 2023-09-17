Freeman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Seattle.
The Dodgers clinched the NL West title Saturday, so Freeman will receive his first day off of the season. The veteran first baseman has taken a small step back at the plate through 14 games in September with a .302/.403/.434 slash line, though his .983 OPS for the campaign still has him in the thick of the race for NL MVP.
