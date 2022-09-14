Freeman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game at Arizona, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers clinched the NL West crown with their win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, and Freeman will step out of the lineup Wednesday for the first time all season. The 33-year-old continues to crush the ball in September with a 1.159 OPS through 12 games, but he'll receive a well-deserved day off. Miguel Vargas will take over at first base and bat sixth.