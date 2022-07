Freeman went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional RBI in a 7-6 loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Perhaps feeling slighted from an All-Star Game snub, Freeman delivered a four-hit effort for the second straight game with singles in the first and seventh, an RBI-double in the fifth and a solo shot in the ninth. The 32-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to July with a .356/.388/.622 slash line featuring four doubles and three long balls through 11 games.