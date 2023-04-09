Freeman went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI in a loss to Arizona on Saturday.

Freeman scored the Dodgers' first run after singling in the first inning, and he knocked in a run himself with a double in the sixth. The veteran first baseman has been very difficult to get out early this season, batting .429 through his initial 42 plate appearances. Over his past three games, Freeman has gone 7-for-13 with three doubles, a home run, four runs and two RBI.