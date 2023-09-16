Freeman went 0-for-3 with a stolen base and a run Friday in a 6-3 victory versus Seattle.

Freeman reached on a hit-by-pitch in the eighth inning, swiped second base and reached third on an error. He then scored an important insurance run on a J.D. Martinez single. Freeman has gone 19-for-20 in stolen-base attempts this season, tacking significant value onto his typically outstanding slash line (.336/.414/.573) and power numbers (26 homers, 55 doubles, 93 RBI). The running aspect of his game has blossomed in his first two seasons with the Dodgers -- he's nabbed 32 thefts so far in that span after topping out at 10 steals across 12 years with Atlanta.